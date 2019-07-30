|
FINER, Gloria Cynthia (Baer) Of Dennis, formerly of Framingham, Delray Beach and Revere on Monday, July 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Douglas Keith Finer and wife Therese English and the late Lawrence Scott Finer. Loving daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Hadgi) Finer. Loving grandmother of David, Marcus, Emily, Sean and Shannon. Great-grandmother of Marcus Jr., Jackson, Sophia, Eilish, Asher and Brayden. Gloria was a lifelong member of the Kidney Foundation, Jack Satter House Tenants Assoc. and former member of Temple Beth Am-Framingham. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, August 1st at 11:45AM at the Sharon Memorial Park Cemetery, Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Memorial Observation will be held immediately following burial at the Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere. Donations may be made to the Brain Injury Assoc, 30 Lyman St., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Jack Satter Tenants Assoc., 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2019