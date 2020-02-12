|
|
MURCOTT, Gloria Dorothy At the age 89, of Brookline, died Monday. She was born to the late Anthony and Dorothy Caruso on August 17, 1930 in Montclair, NJ. Gloria graduated from Belleville High School in 1948, and worked at Lever Brothers in Manhattan until 1968. She married the late John D. Murcott in 1968, and they lived together in Wantagh, NY until 2015. She loved to travel and took many vacations with family and friends. Gloria is survived by her daughter Christine Murcott of Brookline. A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 am on Saturday at St. Mary of the Assumption, in Brookline. Burial will be at 2 pm on Saturday at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington, NJ.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2020