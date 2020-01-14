|
ADKINS, Gloria E. (Phillips) Of Cambridge, entered eternal rest on January 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred L. Adkins. Daughter of the late Leon C. and Marion E. Phillips. Devoted mother of Lawrence Adkins, Steven Adkins, Marcia Baker & her late husband Brian and Carolyn Adkins. Cherished grandmother of Antwon, Lawrence James, Sarcia, Isaac, Jasmine, Britney and Breanna. Sister of the late Eugene, Leon, William Phillips, Ruth Spencer and Delores Kelton. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Union Baptist Church, 874 Main St., Cambridge, MA. Visiting Hours prior to the Service from 9-10:00 A.M. in the church. Relatives and friends kindly invited to attend. Burial in Cambridge Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020