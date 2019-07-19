|
MULCAHY, Gloria E. (Ferraro) Of Watertown, July 19, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of William J. Mulcahy, Jr. Dear brother of J. David Mulcahy and his wife Nancy L. of Wrentham. Loving uncle of Christopher Mulcahy of Wrentham, Colin Mulcahy of Portland, OR and Sandra Santos of Everett. A Visitation in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10-11 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment, Ridgelawn Cemetery. Retired clerk-typist at Filenes. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019