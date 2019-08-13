|
FUCCI, Gloria (Fantasia) Of Malden, Aug. 13, 2019. Wife of the late Alvan E. Fucci. Loving mother of Diane Nuzzo & her husband Frank of Everett, Joani Fucci & her partner Peter Robinson of Malden, Marie Ellis & her husband Joseph of Lynnfield & Alan Fucci & his wife Katie of Melrose. Gloria was predeceased by 10 sisters. Cherished grandmother of Frankie, Matt, & Brian Nuzzo, Chris Stopford, Stephen, Alana, & Andrea Ellis, Christopher Whynock, Andrew Fucci, Mackenzie Moreschi, Olivia Fucci, & great-grandmother of Lucas, Charlie, & Frankie, IV. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Saturday, August 17th at 9:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden, at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 4-8pm. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish Hospice, 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions & guestbook visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 15, 2019