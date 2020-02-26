Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA GLAZER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA (MADOW) GLAZER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA (MADOW) GLAZER Obituary
GLAZER, Gloria (Madow) Lifelong resident of Chelsea, on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. "Choc" Glazer. Devoted mother of Howard M. Glazer and wife Merridith, Bruce Glazer and wife Patricia and Robyn Milbury and husband Thomas. Loving daughter of the late Abraham Madow and Rose (Cohen) Madow. Dear sister of the late Shirley Freede and Cynthia Libman. Loving grandmother of Chad Glazer and wife Orlee, Adam Glazer, Seth Glazer and wife Emma, Marissa Glazer, Max Milbury and wife Marissa and Samuel Milbury. Doting great-grandmother of Lana and Lisa Glazer and Nunzio Milbury. Funeral was held on Tuesday, February 25th at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA. Interment Agudas Shalom Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -