GLAZER, Gloria (Madow) Lifelong resident of Chelsea, on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul J. "Choc" Glazer. Devoted mother of Howard M. Glazer and wife Merridith, Bruce Glazer and wife Patricia and Robyn Milbury and husband Thomas. Loving daughter of the late Abraham Madow and Rose (Cohen) Madow. Dear sister of the late Shirley Freede and Cynthia Libman. Loving grandmother of Chad Glazer and wife Orlee, Adam Glazer, Seth Glazer and wife Emma, Marissa Glazer, Max Milbury and wife Marissa and Samuel Milbury. Doting great-grandmother of Lana and Lisa Glazer and Nunzio Milbury. Funeral was held on Tuesday, February 25th at Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA. Interment Agudas Shalom Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Gloria's memory may be made to the Temple Emmanuel, 60 Tudor Street, Chelsea, MA 02150. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions. Torf Funeral Service 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020