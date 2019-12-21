|
FERULLO, Gloria Griffith Pierson Of Bonita Springs, FL and South Yarmouth, MA, formerly of Framingham and Milford, MA. Passed away peacefully with her loving husband and stepdaughter by her side in her beautiful Bonita Springs, Florida home after a short battle with cancer on December 19, 2019 at the age of 91.
She was married to and survived by the former Massachusetts State Representative A. Richard "Dick" Ferullo. She was the daughter of the late William Thomas Griffith and Margaret Griffith of Milford, Massachusetts and Dunedin, Florida.
Gloria was employed by New England Telephone & Telegraph Company for 37 years as a manager of direct marketing for five states. She was a principal of Pierson-Robbin Realty Company in Hyannis, Massachusetts.
She dearly loved and was survived by her 5 stepchildren, Cheryl Ferullo of Byfield, Richard Ferullo and his wife Lauren of Chelmsford, Darlene Hall and her husband Michael of Boxford, Sharon Baxter and her husband Grant of North Reading, Tracy Murphy and her husband Peter of Ashland, her 11 grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Jaimi Rich, Jillianne, Kelsey and Mitchell Ferullo, Cameron and Anna Hall, McKenzie and Madison Baxter, Lily Murphy, and her great-grandchild Myles Rich.
Services will be held as follows: Visiting Hour from Noon to 1pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Dr., South Yarmouth, MA 02664, followed by a service at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL, 33908.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019