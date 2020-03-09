Boston Globe Obituaries
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
(781) 665-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
809 Main Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Brooksby Village Chapel
300 Brooksby Village Dr
Peabody, MA
View Map
GLORIA K. (OLIVE) FRAZIER

FRAZIER, Gloria K. (Olive) Of Brooksby Village in Peabody, formerly of Malden, March 9, 2020, at age 90. Beloved wife of Paul S. Frazier, with whom she shared nearly 63 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Barbara Frazier of Lynnfield, and Stephen Frazier & his wife Maria of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Paul Frazier of Malden. Caring sister of Barbara Smith of PA, and the late Norma Ellis. Also survived by several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Gloria's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Thursday, March 12 from 4-8pm, and for her Funeral Service at the Brooksby Village Chapel, 300 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody, on Friday at 10am. Gifts in Gloria's memory may be made to the Green Street Baptist Church, 179 Green St., Melrose, MA 02176. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020
