HARTFORD, Gloria L. (Butler) Age 80, Of Medford, formerly of Somerville and Cambridge, passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul L. Hartford. Devoted mother of Diana M. Siteman and her husband Michael of Hudson, NH, David L. Hartford and his wife Dana of Reading. Loving sister of Robert Butler and his wife Ellen, Charlotte Potter, Lillian Wieland and her husband Howard, the late Norman Butler and his surviving wife Barbara, Shirley Pappas, Walter Butler and his surviving wife Joyce. Adoring grandmother of Sara and Cady Siteman, Emily and Lauren Hartford. Dear companion of James McHugh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Before her retirement, Gloria was secretary to the principal of Don Bosco High School in Boston. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the . For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020