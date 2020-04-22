|
|
MacCARTHY, Gloria L. (Larson) Of Marshfield, passed on from this life on April 19, 2020 at Southwood in Norwell. Daughter of the late Ernest and Irma (Bryan) Larson, she was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Richard (Dick) and her sister Judith (Judy). She is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Shanley, Krista (Raymond) Blair, Richard (Joyce) MacCarthy, and Gretchen MacCarthy. She is also survived by three granddaughters, three grandsons, two great-grandsons, a brother, Jerold (Paula) Larson, sister-in-law Jacqueline Guibord, and numerous nieces and nephews. Gloria enjoyed working at the Trinity Church "Country Kitchen" at the Marshfield Fair. She also volunteered at the Manomet Bird Observatory for many years. When Dick started his own business, she handled the finances while raising their four children. After Dick retired, she worked as a claims adjuster at Cook & Company in Marshfield. Gloria was an avid gardener, making jellies and canning from the fruits of her gardens and home "brew." She loved caring for her animals, particularly her horses. She enjoyed sailing, scuba diving, skiing, playing bridge and reading. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, on their sailboat in Pocasset, rowing the crayon boat while the children swam to "Guano Island." A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Marshfield Hills on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Manomet Bird Observatory, P.O. Box 1770, Manomet, MA 02345. For online guestbook and other helpful information, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com MacDonald Funeral Home, Marshfield macdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020