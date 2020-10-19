ROBILLARD, Gloria L. Gloria L. (Thompson) Robillard, age 79, a longtime Arlington resident, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Chelmsford. She was the wife of the late James F. Robillard. She was born in Boston on June 10, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna R. (Matthews) Thompson. Gloria leaves her children, Eric Johanson and his partner Thomas Hunter of Reading, PA, Linda Ladopoulos and her husband Louis of Chelmsford, Linnea Wingerter and her husband Scot of Manchester, NH, James Robillard and his wife Heidi of Arlington, Frank Robillard and his wife Laura of Burlington, and Joseph Robillard and his wife Gerri of Peabody. She is the grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and sister of Maryann Ahlquist of Kittery, ME. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sadly she is predeceased by her brothers, Matthew and Walter Thompson, her grandchildren, Matthew Sullivan and Elizabeth Cassidy, and her brother-in-law, Edwin Ahlquist. Funeral Services and Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Gloria's name to the Alzheimer's Association
