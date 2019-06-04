CAPONE, Gloria M. (Frizzi) Age 90, of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Capone Sr. Loving mother of Allen Capone and his wife Valerie of Saugus, Charles Capone Jr. and his wife Louise of East Boston, Jeanine Todisco and her husband Mario of Winthrop, Stephen Capone and his wife Deanna of North Reading, and Gary Capone and his wife Jennifer of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Vanessa, Charles III, Kristen, Nicholas, Marissa, Giavanna, Francesca, Hannah, Catarina, and Stephen. Adored great-grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Mary Alessi, Angie Orlandino, Victoria Spinella, Frank, Sarno, Vincent, and Mildred Antonucci. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor Gloria's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE, on Monday, June 10th from 5PM to 8PM and again at 8:30AM on Tuesday morning before leaving in procession to St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop for a funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. The Capone family would like to thank the entire staff at the for their attentive care and compassion during such a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to the , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions please visit



