CARABINERIS, Gloria M. (Borriello) Oct. 3. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Carabineris. Dear and devoted mother of Sandra M. Fish of Merrimac, Frank A. Carabineris of NY and the late Robert A. Carabineris. Sister of the late Frank, John and Eleanor Borriello. Loving grandmother of Alan Fish, Marc Fish and his wife, Taryn, Robert Fish, Antonietta Fish, Christina Carabineris, Caitlyn Carabineris, and Haleigh Carabineris and great-grandmother of Marc Fish, Andrew Fish, Adriana Carabineris, Anthony Vuolo, Gavin DeSouza, Remi Fish, Paisley Fish and Carlos Melendez, Jr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gloria's Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gloria's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be sincerely appreciated. The family would like to acknowledge all the staff at the Port Health Care in Newburyport for their unwavering care and comfort that they provided for their dear mother while she was a resident. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019