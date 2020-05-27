|
VAN DEMAN, Gloria Marian (Vallis) Of Ocala, FL, died on June 6, 1990, from complications after long treatment for cancer. Thirty years later, we remember her with great love and affection. Born to Hilda and George Vallis of St. Mary's, PA, Gloria and her older sister, Jane, grew up in Morristown, NJ, during the heady days of prohibition and the roaring 20's. Both beautiful and fashion-wise, they sported about New Jersey with their short new bobs and daring clothes. Gloria married Bryce Van Deman of East Orange, NJ in February of 1934, and they subsequently moved to Boston that year. She leaves her daughter, Joan (Marcie) Gauntlett and her son, George Barry Van Deman, both of Massachusetts, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mr. Van Deman passed away in 1992. A great, loving and beautiful woman, Gloria was the life of the parties they gave in West Newton; she loved people and they loved her in return. A family Service was held.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2020