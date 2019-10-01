|
MASTROCOLA, Gloria (Pierotti) Of Everett, 93, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her children, on September 29th. Gloria lived a long, beautiful and blessed life and was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Frank J. Mastrocola, in January 2018. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Gloria is survived by her son Frank J. Mastrocola, Jr. and his wife Judy, and their children Kirill & Ana of Medford; her son Edward P. Mastrocola and his wife Debra and their children Edward of Revere, Lisa Mastrocola and her husband Damian Pisani and their daughters Gia and Cora of Danvers; and her daughter Gloria Mastrocola and her husband Lee Gavris and their two sons, Michael and Christopher of Newton. Also survived by her sister-in-law Elaine Mastrocola and Veronica Mastrocola of Medford, and many, many nieces and nephews. Gloria was predeceased by all of her siblings, Mary DiAmbrosio, Anita Pierotti, Bruno Pierotti and Joseph Pierotti, as well as her brothers- and sisters-in-law, Peter, Ronald and Paul Mastrocola, Rose and Rocky DeAngelo and Florence and Mason Tenaglia. Gloria enjoyed many happy times throughout her life, traveling with her husband, wintering in Fort Lauderdale and being always the gracious host for friends and family at their homes in Everett, Medford and on the Cape. Gloria was born November 21, 1925, in Everett, MA to Ottavia and Peter Pierotti. She was a lifelong resident of Everett and a graduate of Everett High School, where she met her husband, Frank, in their junior year. They had a storied romance through high school and WWII and a long, loving & supportive marriage for almost 70 years. She worked at Gorin's Department Store in Everett Square, for Blue Cross Blue Shield in Boston for many years and was a longtime volunteer for the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett. Funeral from Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, MA on Monday, October 7 at 9:00 am. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Church, 38 Oakes Street, Everett at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate Gloria's Life. Visiting Hours are Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment will be Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett. Complimentary valet parking available at the Main Street entrance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's memory to the "E Club of Everett", P.O. Box 490135, Everett, MA 02149. The E Club is dedicated to preserving and promoting quality athletics and student scholarships in Everett, MA. roccofuneralhomes.com
