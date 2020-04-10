|
MURPHY, Gloria (Ford) Of Middleboro, passed away at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on April 6, 2020 at the age of 87, from complications after a short illness. Formerly of Belmont, Brockton, and Holbrook, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Skahan) Ford of Belmont. Gloria was the devoted wife of 59 years of George E. Murphy of Middleboro, MA. Gloria was the loving mother of Edward (Nancy) Murphy of Holbrook, MA, Daniel (Terri) Murphy of Woodstock, GA, Christopher (Susan) Murphy of Cranston, RI, Neal (Lorraine) Murphy of Canton, GA, and Julie (Richard) LaFond of Bridgewater, MA. She was the sister of Mary Lou Bowler of Alexandria, VA and the late Joseph Ford. Gloria was also the adoring "Nana" of Brendan, Elizabeth, Erin and Benjamin Murphy, Cheyenne Murphy, Kelsey and Ryan Murphy, Ian and Daelyn Murphy, Mathieu and Paul LaFond. A graduate of Boston Academy of Notre Dame (Granby) Boston in 1950, Trinity College in Washington, DC in 1954, and Boston University Graduate School of Education in 1955. In college she was proudly known as "Ditto Ford," as both she and her mother attended the same college and had the same name. While at Trinity College, she was instrumental in forming a barbershop singing group called the Trinity Belles, a group that still exists at Trinity College today. Following her graduation from BU, she taught for a year at Needham High School and for the next four years she taught Advanced Computer Science at IBM in Boston. Subsequent to her marriage in 1960, she left the work force and went home to raise her family. Gloria was a past member of the Josepheens Womens Club, the Holbrook Youth Council, and a 37-year communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Holbrook. Prior to her move to Middleboro, for many, many years every weekday mid-afternoon, Gloria would have a "coffee clatch" at the Norfolk Road Dunkin Donuts with her good friends Tony and Lonny. They would discuss and "solve" the events of the day: local, regional, and national politics, sports and many other subjects. Upon moving, she missed that daily meeting very much. The family would like to thank the staff of Home Instead Senior Care in Pembroke, MA for their many kindnesses and considerations. Also, a shout out to SunSue, Edna, Nancy, Samantha, and Christy for their care, compassion, and love these past four years. In accordance with the guidelines of the Archdiocese of Boston, her Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations in Gloria's name be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame deNamur, Mount Notre Dame Health Center, 699 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215 www.sndohio.org Checks should be made payable to: Development Office, Retired Sisters Fund. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, HOLBROOK. For online guestbook, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020