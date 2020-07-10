Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
GLORIA (BONACCORSI) PIZZOTTI

PIZZOTTI, Gloria (Bonaccorsi) Of Saugus, age 92, July 9th. Loving wife for 57 years of the late Miro Pizzotti. Beloved mother of Stephen Pizzotti & his wife Carol of Reading, Della Cronin & her husband Stephen of Stoneham, Mark Pizzotti & his wife Diane of Saugus, Michael Pizzotti & his wife Nancy of Wilmington, Andrea DiMambro & her husband Ralph of Woburn, Eric Pizzotti & his wife Andrea of Melrose. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Tina Pizzotti and the late Mary Bonaccorsi & Bruno Bonaccorsi. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Gloria loved traveling with her late husband, enjoyed spending time with family & friends and wintered in Florida for over 25 years. Funeral Services were private. For condolences, BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020
