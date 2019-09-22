|
POWAZA, Gloria (Stoccardo) Age 88, of Acton, MA died Sept. 21, 2019 in Newtown, PA, with her dearest friend & beloved husband Frank (Francis) at her side. Also survived by her sister Mary Vassallo of Wallingford, PA; her brother Robert Stoccardo & his wife Alice of Winter Park, FL; & many dear nieces & nephews, grandnieces & nephews, & great-grandnieces & nephews. Born and educated in Philadelphia, PA to Michael and Carmella Stoccardo, she was also predeceased by brothers Raymond & Nicholas Stoccardo, sisters Margaret McCullough, Frances Zambriczki, Barbara Pellechio & Catherine DiBiase; & nephew Raymond Stoccardo. She received her nursing diploma from Misericordia Hospital in NY, Bachelor's & Master's degrees in Nursing from Boston College & held many leadership positions in nursing & home health care, retiring in 1988 as President and CEO of the VNA of Central MA & its affiliated agencies. Visiting Saturday, Sept. 28th, from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass following at 11 A.M. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington St., Acton with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to the . Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 24, 2019