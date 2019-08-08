Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
300 Haverhill St.
Reading , MA
More Obituaries for GLORIA HULSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA R. (BARRASSO) HULSE

GLORIA R. (BARRASSO) HULSE Obituary
HULSE, Gloria R. (Barrasso) Of Reading, Aug., 4th. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Lucky" Hulse. Loving mother of Bob and his wife Connie, Julie her husband Bill, Joanne and her husband Andy, and the late Joe. Adoring grandmother of Tina and her husband Bill, Angie and her husband Matt, Michelle, Tony, Michael, Candy, and Nicole. Great-grandmother of Brian, Aubrey, Matthew, Torrey, Enzo, Lena, MJ, and Joey. Sister of the late the late Anthony, Thomas, Eugene, and Joseph Barrasso, Jr. Gloria is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Wednesday, Aug. 14th at 9:30am. Funeral Mass in St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading at 10:30am. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday, 4-8pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gloria's favorite charity, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340/ 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
