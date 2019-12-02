|
ZAFF, Gloria R. (Harris) Age 92, of Newton, formerly of Brookline on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Shepard Zaff. Devoted mother of Andrew Zaff and his wife Michelle Gross. Adored grandmother of Joshua Zaff. Loving sister of Louise Feinberg. Dear aunt of a niece and nephew. Longtime companion of the late Abe Koocher and dear friend of Edith Miller. Special thank you to her caregivers over the years, Mabel, Betty, and Margaret. Graveside services will be held at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., SHARON on Wednesday, December 3 at 11:45AM. Memorial Observance will be at her late residence, 280 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill from 2:30-6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
