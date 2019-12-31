|
ROSSI, Gloria (Sorrentini) Of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved and devoted mother of Donna Gerraughty, Raymond Rossi and his wife Kathy, Stephen Rossi and his wife Katherine and David Rossi. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Erminia Sorrentini. Loving sister of Yolanda Quinn and her late husband Francis. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Gloria's family in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, January 7th, from 4 to 6:30pm. A Memorial Service will be held immediately following the Visitation at 6:30pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be held privately. Please consider making a donation in Gloria's Memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome. Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020