GLORIA S. (GELMAN) MACKLIS

MACKLIS, Gloria S. (Gelman) Gloria S. (Gelman) Macklis, of Boston, formerly of Brookline, Marstons Mills and Schuylkill Township, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. For 63 years, she was the beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Macklis. She was an undergraduate at Hunter College, NY and received her Masters in English Literature from Villanova University. Loving mother of Dr. Mark, Dr. Roger, Dr. Jeffrey and the late Eva Macklis. Adored grandmother of Philip, Sarah, Andrew, Paul, Rebecca & Alexander Macklis. Dear sister of Helen (Gelman) Rib and Melvyn Gelman. Due to COVID 19 issues, a Zoom funeral was held at the graveside in Sharon Memorial Park and was broadcast electronically to close friends and family on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 3pm. Shiva recollections were held on the following days. Remembrances may be made to the American Friends of Magen David Adom, P.O. Box 600714, Newton, MA 02460 or Hunter College to support excellence in undergraduate education. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020
