SIMMONS, Gloria Age 84, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, after a long illness. Born in Falmouth, MA to the late Alipio and Mary (Gardner) Simons on January 1, 1935. Raised in Falmouth, she completed her nursing training in Boston. Then moved to Arlington, MA where she resided for over 50 years. A retired LPN of MGH, MEE-ENT private practices, and Portamedic. She loved eating cherries at the beach on a sunny day, bringing a bowl of berries to pot luck parties, knitting wool sweaters and afghans, reading Amy Tan novels and books on early American history. She of course loved buying "Good (designer clothes) Cheap" at Building 19. She was a longtime resident of Millbrook Square Senior Housing. She co-taught ESL to a group of her Chinese born neighbors. She and her family are forever grateful to her primary care physician Patricia Moyer, MD, her pharmacy tech., Donna, and the neighbors she socialized with in her building's outdoor courtyards, those who looked after her, and fed her home-cooked meals. Survivors include her siblings, Maryann Lorson, Bill Simons, Al Simons, Lyn Carter, Catherine Simmons, and Vickie Del Bono, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, sibling,s Bernardette White, Cecelia Simons, Evelyn Metcalf, Margaret Broadley, nieces, Carol and Dianne Broadley, and brothers-in-law, Adam Del Bono, Art Carter, Bob Broadley, H James White. A Memorial Service will take place at First Parish, Unitarian Universalist of Arlington (FPUUA), MA on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11:30AM. A reception will follow in the Parlor Room of FPUUA. Burial Service will take place, at Mount Auburn Cemetery before the Memorial Service at 10AM. Relatives, friends, and neighbors are invited to attend either or both services. Gloria will be interred at Mount Auburn Cemetery in the White and Simmons family plot. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Minuteman Senior Services by mail to 26 Crosby Drive, Bedford, MA 01730 or online at https://www.minutemansenior.org/support-us/help-us-help-others Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019