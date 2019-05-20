Home

STARK, Gloria Remembering Gloria Stark Of Boston, Gloria Stark died at the age of 92 years, on Friday, May 17, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Deborah E. Hart and her husband Kevin Hart, her son Monty L. Stark and his wife Lisa Stark, her grandchildren, Shavonne and Janaya Hart, and Terrol Stark. Funeral Services at Union United Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave., Boston, MA 02118, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shady Hill School, Cambridge, MA, Financial Aid Program, or Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, designate either to Putterham Meadows Golf Club or William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park.

Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
