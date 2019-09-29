Boston Globe Obituaries
GLORIA T. (RANERI) ARONE

GLORIA T. (RANERI) ARONE Obituary
ARONE, Gloria T. ( Raneri) of Watertown, Sept. 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Peter C. Arone and loving mother of Patrick C. Arone and his wife Ann of Wakefield,Beverly and her husband Samuel D'Agostino of Medford. Dear grandmother of Patrick and Melissa Arone, Nicholas and Alex Arone, Ashley Arone and her fiancé Adam Gregg, Alicia and Shawn Sheehan, Samuel and Marissa D'Agostino and Andrea and Nolan Boike. Gloria is survived by 10 cherished great-grandchildren. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown Thursday at 8 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 am in the Sacred Heart Church. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the PO Box 3049,Syracuse, NY 13220, would be appreciated. Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4:00 to 8:00 pm
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
