PINKHAM, Gloria Tidman Age 97, of Concord, Nov. 2, 2020. Dedicated wife for 61 years of the late Richard O. Pinkham. Devoted mother of R. Mark Pinkham and his wife Nancy of Derry, NH. Loving grandmother of Kaeley Chesney and her husband Andrew and Connor Pinkham. Dear aunt of Martha Chamberlin. Private Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
