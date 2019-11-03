|
TRAMONTOZZI, Gloria (Cambria) Of Saugus, formerly of Malden, Nov. 1. Wife of the late Louis Tramontozzi. Loving mother of Louis Tramontozzi, Jr. & his wife Joyce of Saugus, Maria Tramontozzi of Somerville, Anthony Tramontozzi of NH, John Tramontozzi of NH. Predeceased by 11 brothers & sisters. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PACE Beverly, 100 Cummings Center, Beverly, MA 01915. For obit, directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019