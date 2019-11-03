Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
GLORIA (CAMBRIA) TRAMONTOZZI

GLORIA (CAMBRIA) TRAMONTOZZI Obituary
TRAMONTOZZI, Gloria (Cambria) Of Saugus, formerly of Malden, Nov. 1. Wife of the late Louis Tramontozzi. Loving mother of Louis Tramontozzi, Jr. & his wife Joyce of Saugus, Maria Tramontozzi of Somerville, Anthony Tramontozzi of NH, John Tramontozzi of NH. Predeceased by 11 brothers & sisters. Cherished grandmother of 5 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus, at 10 a.m. Interment Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to PACE Beverly, 100 Cummings Center, Beverly, MA 01915. For obit, directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 4, 2019
