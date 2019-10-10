Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Duval Chapel at Newbury Court
80 Deaconess Road
Concord, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA CHICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA WORTHEN (FISH) CHICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLORIA WORTHEN (FISH) CHICK Obituary
CHICK, Gloria Worthen (Fish) Of Concord, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Wife of 50 years to David Stockwell Chick. Mother of Sarah Kuli and her husband, Geoffrey, of Lexington, MA, and Amy Standish Chick of Concord, MA. Grandmother of Peter, Clara, and Stephen Kuli and Amelia Worthen Standish Chick. Sister of Robert L. Fish and his wife Sarah of Palm City, FL and Wolfeboro, NH. Memorial Service Saturday, Oct. 19th, at 11:00 am at the Duval Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, with a reception to follow. Private Burial was at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord on July 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MassGeneral Hospital for Children in honor of Amelia Chick, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, or to the New England Deaconess Association, Attn. Development Office, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now