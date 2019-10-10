|
CHICK, Gloria Worthen (Fish) Of Concord, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019. Wife of 50 years to David Stockwell Chick. Mother of Sarah Kuli and her husband, Geoffrey, of Lexington, MA, and Amy Standish Chick of Concord, MA. Grandmother of Peter, Clara, and Stephen Kuli and Amelia Worthen Standish Chick. Sister of Robert L. Fish and his wife Sarah of Palm City, FL and Wolfeboro, NH. Memorial Service Saturday, Oct. 19th, at 11:00 am at the Duval Chapel at Newbury Court, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, with a reception to follow. Private Burial was at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord on July 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MassGeneral Hospital for Children in honor of Amelia Chick, c/o Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101, or to the New England Deaconess Association, Attn. Development Office, 80 Deaconess Road, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019