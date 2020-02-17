|
|
ZAMANSKY, Gloria (Porter) Of Revere, formerly of Dorchester, Waltham & Everett, February 15th. Beloved wife of the late William Zamanksy. Devoted mother of Neil Zamansky & his wife Ellen. Loving daughter of the late Ida Milesky. Sister of the late Arthur & Edward Porter. Grandmother of Hannah & Sophia, also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins & many friends at the Jack Satter House. Member of the Congregation Tifereth Israel of Everett Sisterhood & Hadassah. Graveside Services to be held at Linas Hatzedek #2 Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020