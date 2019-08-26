|
|
SCHWEITZER, Glorine Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of New York, on August 23, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years to the late Murray. Loving mother of Mindy Elias and her husband Lewis, Debbie Dworkin, and Randi Silverman. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa and Jacob Cohen, Amy Elias, Samantha and Stephanie Dworkin, Jaymie, Danielle and Jordan Silverman. Dear sister of Francine Stavis and the late Ruth Goldfarb. Dear sister-in-law of Marilyn Schweitzer. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Glorine was a proud graduate of Hunter College where she met lifelong friends.She was an elementary school teacher in New York for many years. A Graveside Service will take place in New York on Wednesday, August 28. Memorial observance for the Elias family will be held at their residence. Please contact them for times. Memorial observance for the Dworkin and Silverman families will commence Thursday, August 29 at the Dworkin residence in Westwood, at 6:00pm, and will continue Saturday at 7:00pm at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Rd., Lexington. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hadassah or Dana Farber Institute supporting Dr. Yurgelun's Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer Research, Attention: Angelle Kettlewell,10 Brookline Place, West, 6th floor, Brookline, MA 02445, Memo line: Dr. Yurgelun's Research Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 27, 2019