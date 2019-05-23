Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for GODFREY JORDAN
GODFREY E. "ACE" JORDAN

GODFREY E. "ACE" JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Godfrey E. "Ace" Of Cambridge, age 83, May 20. Father of Deene A. Jordan of Brockton, Danette M. Jordan and David E. Jordan, both of Stoughton, and Darin G. Jordan and his wife Andrea A. Jordan of NC. Brother of the late Melvin Collins, Leroy Collins, and Dorothy Lane. Grandfather of Jayson Thimas, Jenelle A. Jordan, and Jonah D. Jordan. Ace is survived by his former wife, Evelyn M. Jordan of Stoughton and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Service will be offered in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rt. 27), STOUGHTON, on Wednesday, May 29, at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery on Thursday. Donations in Ace's memory may be made to the Brockton VA Hospice, Unit 4-2C, Attn: Nurse Mgr., 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. Directions and obituary at www.farleyfh.com Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2019
