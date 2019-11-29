Boston Globe Obituaries
GOHAR (AZIZIAN) BADALIAN

GOHAR (AZIZIAN) BADALIAN Obituary
BADALIAN, Gohar (Azizian) Of Watertown, on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Garnik Badalian. Devoted mother of Tatoul Badalian and his wife Varteni, Arax Badalian and Alvart Badalian and her husband Aramais Andonian, all of Watertown, and her nephew Mkhitar Badalian and his wife Sona. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Arpinik Azizian of Watertown and the late Virginia Azizian and Christopher Azizian. She is also survived by 2 generations of loving nieces and nephews. Services at St. Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, on Wednesday, December 4, at 11am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in her memory to Amaras Art Alliance, 55 Fairview Ave., Watertown, MA 02472, Armenian Bone Marrow Donor Registry, 26 Walnut St., Watertown, MA 02472, Armenian Relief Society (Leola-Sassouni), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472, or St. Stephen's Church of Watertown. For more information, online guestbook, and to light a candle in her memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
