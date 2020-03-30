|
MILLAR, Goodwin Warner Of Brookline, died on March 7, 2020 at age 98. He was born July 2, 1921, a native of Plymouth, and youngest of 3 sons of James and Margaret Warner Millar. His father, descended from a 19th Century Scottish immigrant, was founder of the Millar Coal Company of Plymouth in the early 20th Century. After graduating from St. Paul's School in 1939, he attended Harvard University as an undergraduate for 2 years, then left college to take up a job in Boston. During World War II, he served for 3 years in the Navy aboard a destroyer in the Pacific and participated in fleet fire support during the invasions of the Marshall Islands, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. In June of 1944, he was shipwrecked on the shoals of the Farallon Islands in San Francisco Bay, close by the Treasure Island Naval Base. He was returning from the forward area to be re-assigned to new construction, when the Army Transport he was on ran aground in heavy fog, then began to list badly. All hands were ordered over the side, in life rafts, where they were quickly picked up by the Coast Guard and crews from the Naval Base. The ship later foundered and broke in pieces. There were no casualties. Following his discharge from the service in 1946, he graduated from the Bentley School of Accounting (now Bentley College) and continued evening studies at Northeastern University, where he received a BBA degree in accounting in 1965. His working years in accounting spanned 30 years, first employed by a small public accounting firm, then in 1970 going directly onto the payroll of a client, Sager Electrical Supply Company of Hingham, and he served as Treasurer of that firm until his retirement in 1986. While he resided in Brookline most of his life, his life was centered largely in Jamaica Plain. In his earlier working years, he played tennis evenings and weekends during the summer at a small private tennis club in Jamaica Plain. He was a keen bridge player and had an interest in genealogy. He was also deeply involved in the affairs of the First Baptist Church in Jamaica Plain, and served for 25 years as Treasurer, Trustee, and Licensed Lay Preacher. He was a founding member of Springhouse Assisted Living in Jamaica Plain, and a resident there for 8 years from 1996 through 2004. In his later years, he resided in Goddard House Brookline, and he was a parishioner of St. Paul's Church in Brookline. For some 40 years, he was a regular supporter of several radio ministries, and a number of other charities. In 2005, he was one of the Founding Fathers of the Helping Hand Mission of Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Having never married, he is survived by loving nephews and nieces Robert Millar, Jr., James Millar, Lucy Millar Brett, and Joan Millar Lincoln. He is also survived by numerous grand- and great-grandnephews and nieces. A private Memorial Service will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2020