|
|
KADAGATHUR, Gopalakrishna Age 80, died peacefully on August 17, 2020, with his son Neil at his side, and his wife Sarah Gallivan and daughter Sheila close by. He was an intelligent, kind and adventurous man who forged his own path, spoke his mind, saw the world and was a great jokester. Gopal was born in Bangalore, India, in 1939, the oldest of five children of Anantharamachar and Jayalakshmi. After receiving a Bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Science, he left India for the first time in 1962 to pursue graduate studies at Harvard University, where he earned a PhD in Applied Physics. His decision to come to Cambridge would be one of the most momentous of his life. It was there he met his wife Sarah, an attorney visiting from Ireland; the two married and have lived within a couple of blocks of where they met ever since. After working as an engineer at the firm of Stone & Webster, Gopal started the successful engineering consulting firm AEAI, which has provided energy and environmental solutions to developing countries for over 30 years. Gopal will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as always encouraging people to be excellent and kind (and to tip well), to take risks, and to most of all laugh and not take themselves too seriously. He traveled to all corners of the globe, and tried and loved all different types of food, but especially his favorite South Indian dishes. Gopal is survived by his wife Sarah, his two children Sheila and Neil, son-in-law Jake Phillips, daughter-in-law Allison Bryan, and six wonderful grandchildren, John, Paul, Augie, Owen, Tom Gopal and Lilian. He will also be greatly missed by his two brothers, Jayaram and Raghunatha Simha, and two sisters, Leela and Geetha. A private puja was held on August 19th. The family expects to have a Celebration of Life later in the year. Donations in memory of Gopal may be made to .
View the online memorial for Gopalakrishna KADAGATHUR
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020