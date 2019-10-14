Boston Globe Obituaries
|
GORDON C. LEBLANC


1954 - 2019
GORDON C. LEBLANC Obituary
LeBLANC, Gordon C. Of Watertown. October 12, 2019. Husband of the late Edna M. (Girouard) LeBlanc. Father of Lisa M. LeBlanc (James Bellanca) of Arlington; grandfather of Jocelyn M. Bellanca; brother of Ernest LeBlanc and Jackie Gould (late Daniel) both of Waltham; brother-in-law of Anna Goguen (J.P.), Paul and Leo Girouard, Fernande Maillet (Yvon), all of Canada, Aline Dallaire (Roger) of Waltham, Guy Girouard (Simone) of Burlington, Alfred Girouard (Chong) of Florida; many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Gordon's Life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Wednesday, October 16th from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, 311 River Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in his name may be made to Vernon Cancer Care MGH at Newton- Wellesley Hospital, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
