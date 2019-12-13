Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON HOMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON H. HOMER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORDON H. HOMER Obituary
HOMER, Gordon H. Age 85, of Stow, MA, a native of the Bronx, NY, died Dec. 5, 2019 after a series of chronic illnesses. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise E. Homer of Stow, his two sisters Phyllis Klein of Haverstraw, NY & Adrianne Bonnie Jackowitz of The Villages, FL, & his sister-in-law Helen Mooradkanian of North Andover. A US Army veteran, he spent more than 30 years at Emerson Hospital, the last 20 years as Chief Psychologist in the inpatient unit. He also maintained a private practice in Stow. Apart from his family and his work, Gordon reveled in the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan, the jazz guitar of Charlie Byrd, summers on Cape Cod, and swimming in the clear ocean waters of the Caribbean. Services are private. Please visit actonfuneralhome.com for full life story & to leave condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -