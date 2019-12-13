|
HOMER, Gordon H. Age 85, of Stow, MA, a native of the Bronx, NY, died Dec. 5, 2019 after a series of chronic illnesses. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Louise E. Homer of Stow, his two sisters Phyllis Klein of Haverstraw, NY & Adrianne Bonnie Jackowitz of The Villages, FL, & his sister-in-law Helen Mooradkanian of North Andover. A US Army veteran, he spent more than 30 years at Emerson Hospital, the last 20 years as Chief Psychologist in the inpatient unit. He also maintained a private practice in Stow. Apart from his family and his work, Gordon reveled in the operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan, the jazz guitar of Charlie Byrd, summers on Cape Cod, and swimming in the clear ocean waters of the Caribbean. Services are private. Please visit actonfuneralhome.com for full life story & to leave condolences.
