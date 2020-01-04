Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
(617) 846-0909
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
210 Winthrop Street
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON L. "BUD" TURNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORDON L. "BUD" TURNER Obituary
TURNER, Major Gordon L. "Bud" Ret. Massachusetts Army National Guard, of Winthrop, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly E. (McManus). Devoted father of Darlene Raffaele and her husband Richard of Revere, William Turner and his fiancée Stacey Hines of Winthrop, and Sandra Diaz and her husband Andres of Lebanon, ME. Adored grandfather of Stephanie Lima and her husband Christian, Cori Bianchi, Joseph Bianchi, Robert "Bo" Bianchi, Diego Diaz, Matteo Diaz, Kiera Starr Turner and Dylan Gordon Turner. Loving great-grandfather of Raechel Ward, Devin Nolan, Jeremy Gullion and Logan DeLima. Cherished son of the late Gordon L. and Helen T. (Dolan) Turner. Dear brother of Nancy Moynahan and her husband Bob of Winthrop and FL, John Turner and his wife Linda of Salem, MA, and the late Eileen Brown and her late husband William and the late Gerald Turner. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Wednesday, January 8 at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church-Winthrop at 10AM. Interment will be in the Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). Visiting Hours will be held in the funeral home on Tues, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, Attn. Religious Education, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA 02152. Bud served and was employed by the Massachusetts National Guard. He retired from the Guard, attaining the rank of Major, with more than 34 years of service. He received an Associate in Science degree from Quincy College. Bud was a devoted parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. For guestbook and directions, please visit our website at: mauricekirbyfh.com Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home Winthrop 617-846-0909
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -