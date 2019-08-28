Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON LEE SMITH


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORDON LEE SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Gordon Lee August 23rd, 2019. Gordon Lee Smith was born in the town of Colonie in Albany, NY on September 16, 1930 to Edward and Claudia Rowe Smith. He graduated from Roessleville high school and enlisted in the Navy on his 18th birthday. He served aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Midway and the destroyer the USS Cassin Young during Korean War. He married Virginia Quill Smith on September 7, 1952. Predeceased by his sisters Vera Dahm and Doris Olszewski. Gordon is survived by; Virginia and their three children Cynthia Smith, Karen Smith (Donna Hanley), and Edward Smith (Bonnie Barr Smith). His grandson Claude Anderson, granddaughter Amanda Hanley and great-granddaughters Giavonna and Destinee Anderson and twenty nieces and nephews. Gordon retired from Cummins Mohawk Diesel. He was an avid bowler, golfer and loved dancing, camping, traveling, and his family. Ginny and Gordon traveled back and forth for over 30 years from Albany, NY, Cape Cod, MA, to Florida. He was a little league coach and member of the VFW. A Celebration of Gordon's Life will occur at a later date. In memory, please donate to South Dennis Free Public Library, 389 Main St., South Dennis, MA 02660 or to your local Boys and Girls Club. Condolences may be made online at www.manasotamemorial.com Arrangements under the care of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave E., BRADENTON, FL 34203.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now