FRASER, Gordon S. Age 84, of Concord, December 12, 2019. Loving husband for 58 years of Cynthia (Parker) Fraser. Devoted father of Heather Malakian and her husband Karl of Boxborough, Jeffrey Fraser and his wife Courtney of Concord and David Fraser and his partner Marjorie Tatum of Lowell. Proud grandfather of Eric Finnerty, Gina Finnerty, Oliver Fraser and Sophie Fraser. Brother of Nancy Dabney of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Kenneth Fraser. Also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019