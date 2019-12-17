Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for GORDON FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GORDON S. FRASER


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GORDON S. FRASER Obituary
FRASER, Gordon S. Age 84, of Concord, December 12, 2019. Loving husband for 58 years of Cynthia (Parker) Fraser. Devoted father of Heather Malakian and her husband Karl of Boxborough, Jeffrey Fraser and his wife Courtney of Concord and David Fraser and his partner Marjorie Tatum of Lowell. Proud grandfather of Eric Finnerty, Gina Finnerty, Oliver Fraser and Sophie Fraser. Brother of Nancy Dabney of Virginia Beach, VA and the late Kenneth Fraser. Also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the spring. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For his obituary/online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GORDON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -