McKENNEY, Gordon S. Jr. Of Topsfield, formerly of Saugus, on March 2, 2020, at age 76. Beloved husband of Janet E. (Pearson) McKenney, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Devoted father of Scott W. McKenney of Saugus, Dawn L. Pelletier and her husband Kevin of Topsfield, Diane L. McKenney of Charlestown, and Tara L. Levy and her husband Daniel of Haverhill. Loving brother of Alfred McKenney and his late wife Judy of Methuen, and the late Mildred Hembree. Cherished grandfather of Katy and Kevin Pelletier, and Cole McKenney, and survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Gordon's life for Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE on Thursday, March 5 from 4-8pm with a time of sharing at 7:30pm. Donations in Gordon's memory may made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online tribute or directions, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020