MARKS, Gordon T. "Tim" Of Braintree, 65 years of age, passed away at Seasons Hospice in Milton on April 4, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Tim was born in Newcastle, PA to the late Lillian (Wucovich) Marks and Oliver G. Marks. He studied violin in high school, participating in various music conservatory performances. After high school he enrolled at Youngstown State University where he studied Orchestral composition as well as Anthropology. He was a member of the Dana Chamber Orchestra at Youngstown State, playing the trumpet, saxaphone, violin, and bass. After college, he joined the U.S. Navy where he was a Machinist Mate. While stationed in the naval yards in Boston, he met his wife Maryanne Hall. He was an Outside Machinist in the Fore River Shipyard in Quincy for several years. He is survived by his 3 sons, Timothy J. Marks of Neponset, Christopher Marks and Shawn Marks, both of Braintree. Memorial Services have been postponed. Please send an email to [email protected] if you wish to attend a ceremony. Memorial donations in Tim's memory may be sent to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2020