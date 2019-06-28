|
TONKIN, Grace A. Age 86, of Worcester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Notre Dame Health, Worcester. She was the beloved cousin to many and was predeceased by her brother, John Tonkin. Born November of 1932 in New York City, NY, beloved daughter of the late William and Mary (Coyne) Tonkin. She loved to travel and had an appreciation for old classic movies. She enjoyed listening to Opera and loved a good debate on politics. Services are private. Donations to: Parkinson Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018. Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford
Published in The Boston Globe on June 29, 2019