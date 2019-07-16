Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Parish
Middleton, MA
GRACE B. (REDINGTON) MCKENZIE

GRACE B. (REDINGTON) MCKENZIE Obituary
McKENZIE, Grace B. (Redington) Age 80, of Middleton, formerly of Chelsea, MA on July 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late John E. and Margaret (Hanlon) Redington and beloved wife for 55 years of Louis J. McKenzie of Middleton. Loving and devoted mother of Karen and Michael Gorman of Middleton, Susan and David Tammaro of Stoneham and Ellen and Chad Nicoli of Wilmington. Adored "Nanny" of five granddaughters: Kristina and Stephanie Nicoli, Victoria Gorman, Gabrielle and Jaclyn Tammaro. Also survived by her dear sister Arleen Shea of Winthrop and many nieces and nephews. Grace was the youngest of seven children and was predeceased by Donald, Robert, Martin and Paul Redington, and Joan Zaremba. Visiting Hours on Friday from 4pm-7pm at the Mackey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10:30am at St. Agnes Parish, Middleton, MA followed by burial at Oakdale Cemetery. If desired, donations in memory of Mom can be made to All Care Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901. Further details at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114 Middleton, MA

Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019
