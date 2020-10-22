BARBATO, Grace (Battaglia) Age 93 of Watertown, passed peacefully October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alberto Barbato. Loving mother to Deborah DiNunzio (Barbato) and her late husband Joseph, Michael Barbato and his wife Nancy and Alfred Barbato and his wife Victoria. Cherished grandmother to Michael, Alyssa, Aston and Gerson. Dear sister to the late Joseph, Anthony, Samuel, Frank Battaglia and Florence Crine. A private Graveside Service was held by her family. Arrangements were made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com