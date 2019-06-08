Boston Globe Obituaries
BOSWORTH, Grace (O'Malley) Of Duxbury, MA, passed away at the Westerly Health Center on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the age of 84 from Parkinson's disease. She was the wife of the late George Bosworth. Born in Erris in County Mayo, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth O'Malley. Grace was a loving mother to four children, Colleen Bosworth of Charlestown, MA, Sean Bosworth and wife Kim of Quincy, MA, Kerry Trombino and husband Bruno of Westerly, RI and Keith Bosworth of Springfield, GA. She was also a loving grandmother to four grandchildren, Megan Bosworth, Isabella, Joe and Luca Trombino. Grace was one of eight children and is survived by four siblings. Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, she enjoyed traveling with her late husband and she was an avid gardener. Grace also worked as a Registered Nurse at the Soldiers' Home in Chelsea, MA for many years. Visiting Hours: A Visiting Hour will be held at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., WESTERLY, RI on Monday, June 10th from 10:30-11:30 am, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Pius X Church, 44 Elm St., Westerly, RI. Burial will be held privately. For online condolences please visit gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019
