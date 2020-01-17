|
WRIGHT, Grace D. Age 94, formerly of Saugus, MA, passed away January 13, 2020. Born February 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys Darling. Beloved wife of the late James P. Wright. Loving mother of Jeffrey G. Wright and his wife Randi of Natick, James B. Wright and his wife Noreen of Tucson, AZ and Jay W. Wright and his wife Karen of Concord, NH. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth McQueen.
Grace grew up in Dunellen, NJ and was a 1942 graduate of Dunellen H.S. She worked at Camp Kilmer during WWII, where she met her husband, Jim, whom she married April 27, 1946. The couple moved to Saugus following the war, where they raised their family. Mrs. Wright was a longtime employee of Sears Roebuck & Co., who loved to travel to Foxwoods, AZ, and Cape Cod. A loyal friend to all, she never missed her HS reunions, and above all, she treasured time with her family.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a future date and suggests donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude at or ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For updates and online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020