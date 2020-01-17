Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
(978) 443-5777
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE D. WRIGHT


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRACE D. WRIGHT Obituary
WRIGHT, Grace D. Age 94, formerly of Saugus, MA, passed away January 13, 2020. Born February 20, 1925, she was the daughter of the late George and Gladys Darling. Beloved wife of the late James P. Wright. Loving mother of Jeffrey G. Wright and his wife Randi of Natick, James B. Wright and his wife Noreen of Tucson, AZ and Jay W. Wright and his wife Karen of Concord, NH. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth McQueen.

Grace grew up in Dunellen, NJ and was a 1942 graduate of Dunellen H.S. She worked at Camp Kilmer during WWII, where she met her husband, Jim, whom she married April 27, 1946. The couple moved to Saugus following the war, where they raised their family. Mrs. Wright was a longtime employee of Sears Roebuck & Co., who loved to travel to Foxwoods, AZ, and Cape Cod. A loyal friend to all, she never missed her HS reunions, and above all, she treasured time with her family.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a future date and suggests donations, in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude at or ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For updates and online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRACE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -