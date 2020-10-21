GRACE DIFABIO

DiFABIO, Grace Of Revere, born September 29, 1934, passed away October 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of late Romolo DiFabio. Cherished mother of Joseph DiFabio and his wife Doreen of Moultonborough, NH and Robert DiFabio of Revere. Loving grandmother of Joseph and his wife Erica, Andrew, Robert and Nicholas DiFabio. Dear sister of Roy DiPaola. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for their loving care and support. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 12:00 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Please make your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472.