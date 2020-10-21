1/1
GRACE DIFABIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRACE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DiFABIO, Grace Of Revere, born September 29, 1934, passed away October 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of late Romolo DiFabio. Cherished mother of Joseph DiFabio and his wife Doreen of Moultonborough, NH and Robert DiFabio of Revere. Loving grandmother of Joseph and his wife Erica, Andrew, Robert and Nicholas DiFabio. Dear sister of Roy DiPaola. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for their loving care and support. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 12:00 PM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and local officials, we are limited to 25 people at a time in the Funeral Home. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. Please make your visit brief to allow others to pay their respects. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. For guestbook, please visit

www.buonfiglio.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved