Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
the Gate of Heaven Church
615 East 4th St
Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GRACE CHANDLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRACE E. (HENCHEY) CHANDLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GRACE E. (HENCHEY) CHANDLER Obituary
CHANDLER, Grace E. (Henchey) Age 79, of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away June 19, 2019. Daughter of the late William J. and Lucy A. (Reilly) Henchey. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Chandler. Loving mother of Lucy Sullivan and her husband John of Braintree, Daniel of Canton and Paul of Quincy. Sister of the late Margaret LeBlanc, William Henchey, Thomas Henchey, Agnes Quinn, Lucy Farulla, and Cecelia Henchey. She is also survived by her guardian grandchildren, April and Simon Sullivan as well as many nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart.

Born and raised in South Boston, Grace graduated from the Gate of Heaven High School in 1957. Deciding to continue her education she graduated Phi Theta Kappa with the highest honors in 2012 from Massasoit Community College with her elder sister Lucy at the age of 72. She raised three children, who were the love of her life. Beginning at the age of 9, Grace worked tirelessly, where she collected scrap metal, refinished the doors of St. Augustine's Church, and finally retired from Arbella Insurance working as a claims adjuster. Her passions included gardening, history and politics. Grace never lost and argument because she was "always right."

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10AM in the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th St., Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Sunday from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to Special Olympics of Mass, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Interment New Cavalry Cemetery, Boston. For information and directions please visit mcmasterfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now