CHANDLER, Grace E. (Henchey) Age 79, of Braintree, formerly of South Boston, passed away June 19, 2019. Daughter of the late William J. and Lucy A. (Reilly) Henchey. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Chandler. Loving mother of Lucy Sullivan and her husband John of Braintree, Daniel of Canton and Paul of Quincy. Sister of the late Margaret LeBlanc, William Henchey, Thomas Henchey, Agnes Quinn, Lucy Farulla, and Cecelia Henchey. She is also survived by her guardian grandchildren, April and Simon Sullivan as well as many nieces and nephews who were dear to her heart.



Born and raised in South Boston, Grace graduated from the Gate of Heaven High School in 1957. Deciding to continue her education she graduated Phi Theta Kappa with the highest honors in 2012 from Massasoit Community College with her elder sister Lucy at the age of 72. She raised three children, who were the love of her life. Beginning at the age of 9, Grace worked tirelessly, where she collected scrap metal, refinished the doors of St. Augustine's Church, and finally retired from Arbella Insurance working as a claims adjuster. Her passions included gardening, history and politics. Grace never lost and argument because she was "always right."



A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 24 at 10AM in the Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East 4th St., Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rt. 37), BRAINTREE, Sunday from 2-6PM. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to Special Olympics of Mass, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Interment New Cavalry Cemetery, Boston. For information and directions please visit mcmasterfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2019