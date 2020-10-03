JOHNSON, Grace E. Grace Elizabeth (Eosue) Johnson, 89, of Boxford, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side, on September 30, after living for years with COPD. Walter, her husband of 67 years, predeceased her by just seven weeks. Born in Braintree in 1931 to Michael and Ernestine (Damon) Eosue, she lived with elegant grace and loving devotion to her family. She leaves her son Leonard Johnson and wife Marjorie of Carlisle, and her daughter Karen O'Donnell and husband Neil of Lynn. She also leaves her grandchildren Kira Parker and husband Mark, Kelli Anaya, Michael Johnson and husband Anthony Campisi, and Eric Johnson and wife Caitlin, and three great-grandsons. She was predeceased by her brother Anthony "Buddy" Eosue. She is survived by her sister Jean Amuzzini and many nieces and nephews. After completing high school in Braintree, she worked at Raytheon before marrying Walter Johnson in 1953. Grace and Wally raised their children in Winchester before moving to Boxford in 1976. She was active in the Boxford Garden Club and the Second Congregational Church. She enjoyed gardening, needlework, and baking for family and the Ladies Charitable Society. Visiting Hours: A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Grace's memory may be made to the Second Congregational Church of Boxford, PO Box 508, West Boxford, MA 01921 or to Care Dimensions
