PALMER, Grace E. (Storti) Of Reading, January 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Palmer. Devoted mother of Rosemary Palmer and her partner Lou Doto, Jeffrey Brooks Palmer, and Betsy Ellen Palmer Coldewey and her husband Bill Coldewey, all of Reading, John Howard Palmer and his girlfriend Dale Samson of Epping, NH, and the late Joanne Palmer. Loving grandmother of John Palmer, Jr., Jeffrey N. Palmer, Dan Coldewey, Andrea Coldewey Barone, and loving great-grandmother of five. Visiting Hours Friday, January 10, from 4 to 7PM at Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn Street (corner of Woburn St.), READING. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday, January 11, at 11AM at Old South United Methodist Church, 6 Salem Street, Reading, MA 01867. The burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arc of East Middlesex/ Communitas, Inc. at: Communitas, Inc., Attn: Business Office, 60-D Audubon Rd., Wakefield, MA 01880, or the Reading Scholarship Fund, PO Box 492, Reading, MA 01867. For directions and online guestbook, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020